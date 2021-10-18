Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

PCAR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.