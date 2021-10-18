Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $305.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 30.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.