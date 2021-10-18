Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $22.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veritone by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

