Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.26. Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James increased their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. 233,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

