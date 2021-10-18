Analysts Issue Forecasts for Symrise AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Symrise in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

