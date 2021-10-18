Analysts Offer Predictions for Croda International Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Croda International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Croda International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. Croda International has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.