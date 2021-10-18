Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

