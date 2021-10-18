Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS):

10/12/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

10/12/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

10/11/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/11/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/11/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/27/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 3,775,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

