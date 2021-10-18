Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

10/15/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €242.00 ($284.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €241.00 ($283.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/17/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTX stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €190.05 ($223.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €196.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

