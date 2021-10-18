Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 18th (ACR, ADYEY, AIQUY, AKRO, AKZOY, ALIM, ALLK, ALPN, ALSMY, ALTG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 18th:

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €196.00 ($230.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

