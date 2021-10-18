Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 18th (ASM, DDS, ENDP, ESS, EYE, GAU, GEF, KRO, LPX, MT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 18th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endo’s generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well.”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $355.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. The recent trend in the 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions, the company’s markets witnessed decent recovery in fundamentals. The residential REIT issued an operating update for the third quarter and reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance ranges. Essex Property has a sturdy property base in the West Coast market and enjoys healthy balance-sheet strength. The company is also leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. The reopening of the economy is boosting optimism. However, the outmigration trend of population and business has emerged as a concern. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes.”

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Vision reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021. The top-line strength was led by growth in Americas Best and Eyeglass World brands along with strength in the company’s legacy segment. The company witnessed comparable growth on increased customer transaction in the reported quarter. The pandemic-induced increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to making an outstanding second quarter. Despite the pandemic, based on the solid year-to-date momentum, the company has raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Over the past year, National Vision has outperformed its industry. Yet, escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. The company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying as well.”

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. For fiscal 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.30. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 68%. Greif has been witnessing improvement in its key end markets, which is expected to aid results in fiscal 2021. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will drive savings. Even though the company is implementing price increase actiins, escalating raw material and old corrugated container costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain disruption are likely to impact Greif's results.”

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may affect its performance. High debt level is another matter of concern. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given robust Siding business prospect and favorable OSB prices. The company has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost performance in future. Yet, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 10% sequentially. Earnings estimates for current year have moved south in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' concern on the future bottom-line potential.”

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the third quarter have been going down of late. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line in 2021. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. However, it faces challenges in the automotive market due to the chip shortage. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. Higher capital spending is another concern.”

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonos is well-positioned to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, increasing its offerings, and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. It outsources the manufacturing process to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Extended partner ecosystem and geographical footprint aid its growth strategy. However, its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates a discrepancy in quarterly revenues. It operates in technologically evolving markets. High research and development costs strain its margins. High concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are other concerns.”

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems faces intense competition from low-cost mobile operators. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades, and spectrum licensing might put pressure on its operating performance. The company considers volatile pricing movement and constant churn as primary concerns. It is expected to be hurt by Federal Communications Commission’s regulations. The amended rules are likely to affect the availability of broadband solutions throughout the nation as local carriers struggle to secure the needed financial strength to survive in a competitive market. However, strong smartphone demand at its wireless wing, U.S. Cellular, is a major tailwind. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection.”

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

