Analyzing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AiHuiShou International and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

AiHuiShou International presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 122.46%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.74%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Sally Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.19 -$68.19 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.52 $113.25 million $1.22 13.18

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

