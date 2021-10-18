Analyzing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.14 $379.24 million $5.83 22.96 Onex $1.14 billion 5.79 $730.00 million N/A N/A

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arkema.

Risk and Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arkema and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 6 7 0 2.43 Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arkema presently has a consensus price target of $126.72, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Onex has a consensus price target of $105.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Arkema.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 12.82% 11.67% 5.72% Onex 73.67% 23.02% 18.96%

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Arkema pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onex beats Arkema on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

