Analyzing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

31.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.17 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.10 American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.28 -$31.86 million $0.90 9.44

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 56.76% 17.49% 2.18% American Finance Trust -4.23% -0.79% -0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. American Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats American Finance Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

