Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $124,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

