Ancora Advisors LLC Has $51.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $51,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.