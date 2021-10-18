Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 147,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $3,004,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

