Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. 15,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,665,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Angi by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,771,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

