AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Scott Centea Sells 12,000 Shares

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

