AnimalGo Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $1.22 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

