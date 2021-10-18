Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 39,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY remained flat at $$8.58 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,961. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

