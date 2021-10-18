Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $49.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $232.09 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $240.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.45 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

