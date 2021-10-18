Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.61

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 8331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

