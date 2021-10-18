AO World’s (AOWDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Monday. AO World has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

