APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $311.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

