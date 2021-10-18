APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

