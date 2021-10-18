APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.50 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $429.05 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.