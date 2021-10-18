APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.46 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

