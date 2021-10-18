APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 272,738 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $128,305,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

