APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 201,800 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

