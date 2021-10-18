APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 30,803 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $167.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

