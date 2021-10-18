Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE ARI opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.