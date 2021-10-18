Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

APEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 4,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. CPMG Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

