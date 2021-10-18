Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Apollo Global Management worth $116,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,790,284 shares of company stock worth $108,634,890. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

