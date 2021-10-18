Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

