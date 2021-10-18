AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 5.4%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 33,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,667,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

