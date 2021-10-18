Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

APLIF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

