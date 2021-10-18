Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.1% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

