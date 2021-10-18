AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.51. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.