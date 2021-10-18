APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $252,277.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $252,277.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

