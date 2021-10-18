Aragon Court Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $207,464.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

