ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,955. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,020.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,189 shares of company stock worth $153,943 in the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

