Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up approximately 4.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 3.43% of Arch Resources worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

