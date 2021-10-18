Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.01 and last traded at $100.00. 3,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.
In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arch Resources by 80,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.