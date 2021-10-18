Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 5.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 2,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.