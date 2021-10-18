Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.58

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 9255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

AMBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.