Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.12

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

