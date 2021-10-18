Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 5.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). 8,787,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,902,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £593.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.27.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

