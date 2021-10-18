Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $16.92 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

