Argus Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $190.58. 15,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

